Angry North Down residents say seaside day trippers to blame for traffic congestion and parking problems

Bank holiday crowds at the beach at Helen’s Bay in Co Down (Liam McBurney/PA)

Angry residents in Helen’s Bay, Seapark and Cultra are appealing to the Stormont Executive to deal with day trippers who they believe are overwhelming their driveways and roads as lockdown eases.

Local politicians have called for the Department for Infrastructure to take action to tackle parking problems faced by local residents as people flood into the popular beauty spots.

North Down MLA Andrew Muir said he was “inundated” with complaints from local householders desperate to see parking restrictions enforced, and extended to stop driveways being blocked and roads difficult to travel.

He said: “Easing of lockdown restrictions and recent good weather has seen many people flock to popular destinations such as Helen’s Bay, Seapark and Cultra. The resulting impact upon local residents is however a matter of real concern, with driveways blocked and roads made difficult to travel upon.

“It’s essential the Department for Infrastructure takes action to introduce additional parking restrictions where required. Red coat parking attendants also need to be deployed to enforce contraventions, and not just on a nine to five, Monday to Friday basis. Staff need taken off furlough and deployed without delay.”

Police have temporarily deployed cones and tickets have been issued. 53 fixed penalty notices were issued for parking offences from May 1 to June 12 at Church Road Helen’s Bay, Grey Point and Fort Road.

Ards North Down councillor Martin McRandal said: “The right to easily access your home without difficulty is a basic understandable request. It is denied far too often in recent times to people in Helen’s Bay, Seapark and Cultra.

“Placing Double Yellow Lines along Seapark Road would help enormously and should be actioned by the Department for Infrastructure without delay alongside better enforcement by authorities. The placement of a few cones isn’t enough.”