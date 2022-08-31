Angry postal staff join other workers at Belfast City Hall to protest over pay conditions

Postal staff on strike joined hundreds of other workers at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday in protest against pay conditions.

Members of the Communication Workers Union were taking part in UK-wide industrial action, which has been billed as “the biggest strike in the UK since 2009”.

Two further days of strike action are also planned for September.

With many posties continuing to work during the pandemic and fears of how families will pay their bills this winter, there was visible outrage in the crowd over pay conditions.

A major grievance was how Royal Mail management had “imposed” a 2% pay increase for employees, while rewarding themselves with “record bonuses”.

The union claims that Royal Mail made £758m in profit last year, with £400m given away to shareholders instead of employees.

One pink CWU sign being held by protestors outside Belfast City Hall read: “CEOs using Swiss banks, workers using food banks".

Among those addressing the crowd was Denise Collins, CWU area processor rep for the Northern Ireland Mail Centre.

She said it was time for workers to make sure “greedy gold digging employers don't continue to reward themselves and fill their pockets with our hard earned cash.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, she said workers were “very disappointed" by the 2% pay offer.

"Every single one of us worked under extreme circumstances during the pandemic when everybody was frightened,” she said.

"None of us knew what the pandemic was going to lead to, but postal workers put all that aside because they knew there was vulnerable people in society who needed their help.”

Fiona Curtis, the acting National Officer for Openreach, which maintains the UK’s telecommunications network, said that for BT workers a £1,500 pay rise was imposed.

She said workers also had to enter homes during the pandemic to install broadband, keeping vulnerable people and those working from home connected.

"The cost of inflation is increasing massively, and companies are taking the profits for themselves and shareholders instead of the working people who are making those profits for those companies,” she said.

"Working people are having to rely on food banks and support from other mechanisms in whatever way they can. They should be getting some share out of the money that’s going into shareholder’s hands.”

Showing support for those on strike was Thomas McCaul, regional chairman for the Fire Brigades Union.

"We’re here to show our solidarity with all the workers in Northern Ireland and all throughout the UK, because the cost of living has just got out of hand,” he said.

"People need to make a stand now and this is our way of showing support.

"We’ve all worked through the pandemic and situations that are basically getting worse, especially with pay and conditions.”

Paul McClean works at the Northern Ireland mail centre in Mallusk.

“It's very important to be here today, because the 2% pay rise imposed on us is absolutely abysmal,” he said.

"We put our own health and our families’ health on the line during the pandemic, but this is how we’re rewarded by our employer.”

Looking to this winter, he said: “I’m very worried. It’s either going to be eating or put your heating on. What do you do?”