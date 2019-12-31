Animal cruelty probe launched after body of dog discovered in Co Down lake

A Northern Ireland council has launched an animal cruelty probe following the death of a dog which had been weighted down before being thrown into a lough.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council issued a statement yesterday outlining its own investigation as the PSNI confirmed it is aware of the incident, which took place at the weekend.

The discovery of the dog's body, cruelly tied up in red Christmas ribbon, in Camlough Lake, near Newry, Co Down last Sunday has sparked widespread outrage among pet lovers and made national news headlines.

The little Maltese-type dog was placed inside a heavy plant pot and covered in a plastic bag before it was dumped in the water.

Its tiny muzzle had been bound with the ribbon to prevent it from barking.

Hundreds of comments have been posted on the Facebook page of animal welfare group Pets Lost and Found Co Armagh from angry pet lovers urging the perpetrator to be caught and prosecuted by the courts.

The grim find was made by an off-duty dog warden who reportedly had been fishing in the lough when they came across the animal's body.

In a statement issued by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council to the Belfast Telegraph yesterday, a spokesperson said that the dog warden in question was not an employee of the authority.

"An investigation is ongoing, therefore, no further comment can be provided at this time," they continued.

Neighbouring authority, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council also told this newspaper that none of its dog wardens had been at the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, Pets Lost and Found has appealed to any motorists who had been travelling in the vicinity of Camlough Lake recently to check dashcam footage for any suspicious activity.

It is understood the dog's remains are to be scanned for a microchip in a bid to trace the pet's owner.

Belfast Telegraph readers also expressed their disgust and branded the incident as "evil and vile" on our Facebook page.

One user said it was inconceivable someone could be responsible for inflicting such cruelty on an animal, while other readers said the nature of the dog's death had left them in tears.

"Utterly disgusting cruelty... words will never justify the horrendous death of this harmless little dog," wrote one reader.

Another animal lover posted: "I actually cried when I read this, poor wee dog. There are some evil people in this world.

"I'm heartbroken. I hope somebody finds out who did this ... There is no need for such cruelty."

Others described the incident as physically sickening and barbaric, while fellow Facebook users urged the authorities to take effective action and apprehend the individual responsible.