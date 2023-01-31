Animal rescue centres ‘afraid to lift the phone’ as more people seek to rehome unwanted pets

Local centres have said this is the worst January they have experienced

Some of the animals surrendered to the Almost Home Animal Rescue NI centre in Moira

The USPCA has warned the numbers of animals left to be rehomed is set to rise even further.

Animal rescue centres in Northern Ireland have said mounting vet bills and unprecedented demand have led to a month of misery after the cost-of-living crisis has forced hundreds to give up their pets.

One said it had dealt with 33 surrender calls – where owners contact the centre relinquishing control of their animals – in just one day last week. Others have said they are “bursting at the seams”.

Karen Matthews, founder of Moira-based Almost Home Animal Rescue NI, said the amount of surrender calls had left her fearful of even lifting the phone.

She said: “It’s not easy to say no, we listen to your stories, some so heartbreaking and some very to the point that they just want rid and will openly admit it.

“Then we have the dogs that are in their third or fourth home. We had one yesterday in their seventh home. My heart breaks for all of them.

“Every animal is so precious, they ask us for so little and yet we expect so much. We want the perfect dog without wanting to put the work in.”

Ms Matthews added that many of the animals dropped off last week had a tragic back story.

“Five darling little pups were dumped close to the rescue centre, thin, crawling with mites, tired and hungry. A beautiful little girl had been left down a badger hole for 48 hours with a brick across the top, she’s terrified of everything,” she said.

“My heart feels like it’s in a thousand pieces right now. Our team is weighed down with guilt. I had 58 dogs on the waiting list to come in last Wednesday. I’m lying awake at 2 o’clock in the morning thinking where am I going to put the next one?”

Ms Matthews said tougher laws were needed to prevent people taking on pets without ‘thought or consideration’.

"People need to give thought into what they are taking on,” she said.

"These are living beings. We see those animals coming in at their most broken. They miss home and desperately miss their family life.

"Rescue isn’t pretty. We do our best and the one thing they don’t lack is love, but it’s not home for them; they’re in kennels.”

One of the main reasons people are looking to rehome their pets is due to the upheaval associated with having to leave their homes.

"One of the biggest issues at the minute is people losing their homes and having to move to rented accommodation with a no-pet rule,” said Karen.

"We are getting those calls daily. One girl had a cat for fourteen years and couldn’t get a landlord to agree to let her have a cat in the house. She had to give her cat up.

"She said she had three children and couldn’t live on the streets with her kids. We were able to help her, but there maybe needs to be a registry of landlords who are willing to accept pets.

"We see people going into hostels where they are not allowed to take pets, which I can understand, but for a man or a woman in that situation, sometimes those animals are their lifeline.

"They’ve had to walk away from relationships, leave everything behind and have to lose their animals as well.”

Meanwhile, Derry-based Friends of Rescue has been forced to close its doors, unable to cope with the surging demand and associated veterinary costs.

“This is the worst January we have ever experienced,” they posted on social media.

“We are absolutely bursting at the seams and because of this our vet bills are literally causing us sleepless nights. This week alone we have opened our doors to 11 animals, all at risk of euthanasia if a rescue space wasn't found.

“We have two surgeries per day all week this week. It’s soul destroying, worrying and we just don’t know what to do anymore.

“One thing we have to do for the importance of our future is close our doors temporarily to anyone that may need us (rehoming will continue). We just can’t, we can’t help anyone else until we get on top of the current animals vet bills.

“So many rescues sink under the pressure of veterinary costs and volumes of animals and we are nearly there so occasionally we have to call time before it’s too late.

“We really wish people understood the impact this was having on our team’s mental health, it really is such a rough place to be within our throwaway society and it’s constant.”

It comes after USPCA chief operating officer Colleen Tinnelly warned that the number of animals being rehomed looked set to increase against the backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis.

“We are definitely seeing a rise in the number of animals being abandoned, this is one of the busiest years we have had,” she said.

“We are concerned that the number of animals coming into us will increase further as the cost-of-living crisis gets worse and more people struggle to afford to look after their pets.

“If you are considering rehoming, I would say come forward and ask for help first before you think of rehoming because there is help out there for pet owners that need it and you don’t need to rehome an animal you received over Christmas.”