Animal welfare charity offers £500 reward over killing of rabbit by firework thug

An animal welfare charity has offered a £500 reward for information after a firework was strapped to a wild rabbit in a gross act of cruelty.

The USPCA stepped in over what its chief executive Brendan Mullan branded a "barbaric abuse of our local wildlife" in Newcastle.

The discovery by a local community worker of the animal was made in the early hours of Tuesday morning, close to Bracken Avenue in the Co Down seaside town.

The shocking incident was believed to have taken place late on Monday evening.

The charity is appealing to anyone who might have information on the crime to bring it to the PSNI.

Mr Mullan said it was beyond comprehension why anyone would carry out such a callous act.

"This is a horrific incident and we are appalled to see such barbaric abuse of our local wildlife," he said.

"We cannot comprehend the motives of the individuals who carry out such brutal attacks against vulnerable animals like this.

"Unfortunately, this is a stark reminder of the many challenges we are facing with regards to animal welfare in Northern Ireland.

"We are encouraging anyone with information that may assist the PSNI in their investigation to contact them on the 101 number."

Willie Clarke, a Sinn Fein councillor for the Newcastle area, also told of his anger.

"I've been a councillor for 20 years and I've never seen such a sickening incident on a poor, defenceless animal," the councillor said.

"It's in a large housing estate with a lot of young children in the area, so it would have been shocking to anyone that would have discovered it.

"I have been speaking to the (local PSNI) inspector about extra resources being put in to the area. There has to be more of a visual presence.

"The local community is shocked and embarrassed this happened in their estate.

"If they did this to a wild animal they could do this to pets as well, so there's a lot of concern in the community."

Police are investigating the incident.

The PSNI said: "Although police have not received a report in relation to the incident, police are aware and enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this matter.

"Anyone with information that could assist in police enquiries should contact them on the non-emergency number 101. A report can be also made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."