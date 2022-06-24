Ann Ferris: Glengormley horse racing pioneer dies

Glengormley rider won Irish National in 1984

The first woman to win the Irish Grand National — Ann Ferris — has passed away.

Ferris (nee Rooney) was All Ireland Champion point-to-point rider in 1976, with 23 winners in an era when fixtures took place across a single Spring season.

She passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Daisy Hill Hospital.

The champion rider from Glengormley created history by winning the Irish National in 1984 on Bentom Boy, trained by her father and legendary rider Willie Rooney.

On a great day for the Rooney family, Ann’s sister — the late Rosemary Rooney — finished third on Dawson Prince. Ann was no stranger to big race success and had won the Irish Sweeps Hurdle, then the biggest hurdling prize in the Irish racing calendar, for trainer Arthur Moore on Irian five years earlier in 1979.

Only last year, Ann appeared in an RTÉ News feature reflecting on the great achievements of Rachael Blackmore after she became the first female jockey to win the Grand National.

In more recent years, she kept a pony to ride out on.

Ann was married to the late Harry Ferris, a leading figure in farming in the Newry area, and had two children, Gaye and Billy.

A death notice stated that the house and funeral are strictly private with family flowers only, while donations in lieu can be made to the Motor Neurone Disease c/o John Murdoch Funeral Directors, 125 Armagh Road, Newry.