Anna Neville's year of battles after motocross crash on 11th birthday left Tyrone girl fighting for life

It was a family birthday day out that ended up with life-changing consequences.

On Anna Neville's 11th birthday on October 26, 2019, a day of motocross resulted in her fighting for her life.

The Cookstown family were all at the Magilligan Moto X track near Limavady that Saturday and Anna and her brothers Benjamin (10) and David (9) were completing their second session of laps when tragedy struck.

Mum Grace rushed to the scene where she found Anna had fallen off her bike and dad Andrew was shouting for help.

Anna was having a seizure and making choking sounds. They could see blood coming out of her ears, nose and mouth.

The emergency services were phoned immediately and a NIAS road crew soon arrived, followed by the charity Air Ambulance NI helicopter, bringing the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service team.

Grace said: "I remember looking up and seeing the helicopter hovering above us in the sky and then seconds later two men in red running towards Anna. The Air Ambulance NI team brought complete calmness and professionalism to the chaotic scenes we were facing and they worked on Anna for over 45 minutes."

Anna was in a lot of pain and was drifting in and out of consciousness, so the team put her in a medically induced coma at the scene to prevent any further damage to her brain.

Grace remembers asking the Air Ambulance NI doctor why she wasn't away to the hospital yet and he replied: "The hospital is already here, and her treatment has already begun, we will do everything to help Anna."

The team took Anna to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children (RBHSC) in less than 30 minutes.

Every part of Anna's brain had received a trauma injury and for the first three days, she was not expected to live. Anna had received a fractured skull, multiple bleeds on the brain, a collapsed lung, detached retina and damage to her hearing as well as multiple fractures. On the Tuesday following her accident, she had an MRI scan - taking over four hours and eight members of staff.

Over the next two weeks Anna went through a stage of high agitation as her brain was effectively resetting itself. But on December 8, Anna's medical team began seeing that she was making progress in her incredible fight.

She continued to defy the odds and was finally allowed home in February 2020. The family visited the Air Ambulance before lockdown in March to thank them and Anna has been so inspired by the flying medical service she has a renewed determination to fulfil her dream of becoming an air traffic controller.

Anna has made a miraculous recovery over the past 12 months and has started in Year 8 at Cookstown High School and is in the top class.

Her parents added: "She is very much still on the road to recovery however - her short term memory and processing skills are still improving and she has lost her hearing in one ear. But without the work of the entire Air Ambulance NI team, it could have been so much worse."