Annalong arson: Man (80s) arrested after murder attempt

A man aged in his 80s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson following a house fire in Annalong.

Police received report shortly after 9pm on Saturday night (August 21) that a man had set fire to a property in the Glassdrumman Road area of the village.

In a statement police said they arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

“A man was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment to injuries,” a spokesman added.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the Glassdrumman Road area around this time, or who may have any information that could assist our enquiries, to contact 101.