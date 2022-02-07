Anne Brown (61) dies following Glengormley crash

A 61-year-old woman has died as a result of her injuries after a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the Glengormley area on Friday February 4.

She has been named as Anne Brown who is from the Glengormley area.

Sergeant McIvor said: “Shortly before 10.45am it was reported that a pedestrian and a lorry were involved in a collision between the junctions with Church Road and Farmley Road.

“Anne, who was from the Glengormley area, was taken to hospital for treatment, but has since sadly passed away from her injuries.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries, we would especially like to speak with a pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing and who was using the pelican crossing in and around the time of the collision.

“The Collision Investigation Unit is also appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 451 of 04/02/22.”