Anne gives royal seal of approval for new city Bangor

The Princess Royal unveiled the letters patent at a ceremony in Bangor Castle, Co Down.

The Princess Royal has officially conferred city status on Bangor in Co Down at a ceremony attended by business leaders and community representatives (PA)

The Princess Royal has officially conferred city status on Bangor in Co Down at a ceremony attended by business leaders and community representatives.

Children from Bangor Central Integrated Primary School and students from Bangor Academy, Bangor Grammar, Glenlola, St Columbanus’ College and the South Eastern Regional Collegealso attended the event at Bangor Castle.

Bangor’s city status was granted as part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Anne unveiled the letters patent, the legal instrument issued by the King to formally confirm the city status.

North Down MP Stephen Farry said it was a special moment for people in Bangor (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mayor of Ards and North Down, Karen Douglas, said: “It is my absolute pleasure to mark this very historic event for the people of Bangor.

“I couldn’t be prouder that my home ‘town’ has been honoured with this distinction and I will do all I can to make sure that we build positively on it as we work together to shape a bright new chapter for the new city of Bangor.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, also attended the event.

He said: “Bangor’s city status will provide a further boost to tourism and to the economy, creating new opportunities for investment and growth, benefiting the local community and providing much recognition for the area.”

North Down MP Stephen Farry added: “This is a special and select honour for Bangor.

“It will forever be especially poignant coming in the year of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Bangor has an extensive and diverse history, a vibrant present alongside an exciting future. City status will help Bangor to better capitalise on its future potential.”