Annie’s Bar killings: Daughter of loyalist murder victim calls for reopened police investigation 50 years on

The five men killed in the Annie's Bar attack on December 20, 1972.

The daughter of a man killed by loyalist gunmen in Derry city 50 years ago today has called for the police investigation into the case to be reopened.

Michael McGinley was 37 when he was killed with four other men at Annie's Bar in Gobnascale, in the Waterside area on 20 December 1972.

His daughter, Gillian McElholm, was just a seven-month-old baby when he was gunned down.

No one has ever been brought to justice for the murders.

Four others were also wounded in the loyalist attack in the predominantly Catholic district. The killers are thought to have fired around 20 rounds into the pub from a sub-machine gun and a pistol.

The five men that died – Michael McGinley (37), Charles McCafferty (30), Charles Moore (31) Frank McCarron (58) and Bernard Kelly (26) - had been watching a football match when their attackers opened fire.

Some of the victims' families met with the PSNI district commander for Derry City and Strabane Nigel Goddard last week.

He said that he and the Legacy Investigation Branch "would endeavour to have open lines of communication" and have agreed to meet again in the new year.

Ms McElholm told BBC Radio Foyle that her father “was actually playing with me the night before he went to the bar”.

"I never got the first Christmas with him, he never got that first Christmas with me,” she said, and added that she wants to know how anyone "could actually feel going in and doing that, knowing they had ripped so many lives apart".

Ms McElholm continued: "My uncle, he sits and thinks about it all the time, that was his brother. He saw his brother dying... that is the last memory of his brother and he will go to his own grave with that memory."

During the 45th anniversary of the killings in 2017, Bernard Kelly’s widow further called for a fresh police investigation.

Mrs Kelly, who was pregnant when her 26-year-old husband was killed, said that reopening the case "could bring justice for five lives that should never have been taken.”

A commemoration service marking the 50th anniversary of the tragedy will take place at St Columb's Church in the Waterside on Tuesday night, just a few hundred yards from the scene of the atrocity.

Following the Remembrance Mass, there will also be a candle-lit vigil from the church to the Annie's Bar memorial and a reception afterwards at An Chroi community centre.

Ms McElholm also voiced her disdain for the controversial Northern Ireland Legacy Bill, saying that she fears her family and other victims' loved ones "may not get closure" if it comes into law.

The proposed legislation would provide an effective amnesty for those suspected of killings during the conflict if they agree to co-operate with a new body, known as the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (Icrir).

The Bill would also prohibit future civil cases and inquests related to Troubles crimes.

It has been almost universally opposed by parties across the political divide in Northern Ireland as well as victims groups.

The European Human Rights Commissioner has recently called on the UK government to withdraw the Bill and ‘ensure victims’ rights and needs are at centre of the legacy process’.

The Bill is now progressing through its parliamentary stages, having first been introduced to the House of Commons in May, and passed its second reading in the House of Lords in late November.

A Northern Ireland Office (NIO) spokesperson said the UK government is "determined to deliver better outcomes for all those most impacted by the Troubles while helping society to look forward".

"The Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery's (ICRIR) primary focus will be to conduct reviews into Troubles-related incidents," they said.

"Last month, a number of proposed changes were announced which seek to address key concerns that have been raised by many stakeholders, including victims and survivors.

"The government remains absolutely committed to constructive engagement with all interested parties on their ongoing concerns and how they might be addressed as the bill continues its passage through Parliament."

In a statement, the police said that the Historical Enquiries Team (HET) completed a review into the murders at the Top of The Hill Bar (Annie’s Bar) on the Strabane Old Road on December 20, 1972.

"No new investigative opportunities were identified as a result of that review," they said.

"While the case does not form part of the current caseload of Legacy Investigation Branch, any new information about these murders should be brought to the attention of police.

"Where credible investigative lines of inquiry are identified, capable of leading to the identification and prosecution of suspects, these will be considered."