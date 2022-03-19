Anniversary greetings from the White House: US President in video message for NI guest’s wife

A man from Northern Ireland who met US President Joe Biden at a St Patrick’s Day event in the White House seized the opportunity by asking the “most powerful man in the world” to send a message to his wife on their wedding anniversary.

Stephen Kelly, chief executive of Manufacturing NI, arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday for engagements with US officials and politicians to promote Northern Ireland.

After a formal St Patrick’s Day event with congressmen and senators, visitors were given “free reign” on the top floor at the White House where Mr Biden walked through greeting guests.

The trip coincided with Mr Kelly’s 21st wedding anniversary and, introducing himself to the President as coming from the same city as John Hume, he explained that his wife, Carol, had given him “special permission” to attend.

Mr Biden said: “Where is she now, back home in Ireland? It’s too late to call, I guess.”

But the President was happy to record a message, in which he said: “Carol, happy anniversary. This guy owes you big!”

Thanks for all the comments and compliments on this. Last night was quite the experience. The most powerful man in the world offering to call Carol on our anniversary then making me commit to be “pay back big”. It’s worth every penny. https://t.co/xBgQKc6n7h — Stephen Kelly (@Big_Kells) March 18, 2022

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Kelly said his wife was “delighted and overjoyed” when she saw it.

He added: “It got me a decent amount of brownie points, enough to bring me to Christmas. I think I’ll be dining out on this experience for some time to come!”

Overall, the visit was positive as Mr Kelly took the opportunity to engage with US representatives on Brexit and the NI Protocol.

The Derry man said those he met are “bemused” that Northern Ireland is not out there promoting its unique access to the EU and UK markets.

“They can see the benefits it brings,” he said. “They are more interested in the opportunities and prosperity it can bring, because that’s the American way.

“They’re encouraging us to sort out the problems and to get on with it. There is a huge, huge amount of goodwill from the White House to Northern Ireland.”

He added: “There is lots of Irish awareness. There is a huge, huge amount of goodwill from the White House to Northern Ireland.

“They want to ensure that the Good Friday Agreement is protected and the US is playing its part in that.

“There’s huge interest in the US in investing in NI. They see the way Brexit has fallen for NI as being a big opportunity and want a clear, consistent and certain environment so they can commit.”