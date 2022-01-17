Anniversary: ‘Nation is indebted to coastguard’ as it marks 200 years in service

Alex Curran and Stuart Leslie from Coleraine Coastguard Team with Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Richard Holmes at the Giants Causeway during their celebration of 200 years of HM Coastguard on Saturday. Credit: Kevin McAuley

Throw lines were cast at points across the United Kingdom at the weekend to mark the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the coastguard.

Volunteers and staff based here gathered along the north coast and Co Down to mark the anniversary of its founding on January 15, 1822.

“We all share a great sense of pride in HM Coastguard and this milestone anniversary is an opportunity for us to both reflect on what the service has achieved to date and to look to the future and what that may hold,” said Coastal Operations Area Commander in Northern Ireland, Robert Steventon.

“What won’t change is our commitment to keeping people safe at sea which always has been, and will always be, our reason for doing what we do.”

Throw lines have been used by the coastguard, part of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, since its inception, following the amalgamation of three different bodies tasked with retrieving goods, combatting smuggling and rescuing people.

The formation had its roots in the 17th and 18th century when smuggling of goods was rife following the introduction of taxes on imports and exports.

By 1743, it was estimated that half the tea drunk in Britain was illegally imported, according to the coastguard. Corruption and murder of revenue officers followed, the agency added.

Coastal communities at the time did attempt to help stricken crews and their ships. The central government became involved with the formation of the Preventive Water Guard in 1809.

While established to fight smugglers, the guard quickly began to take part in other duties, including safeguarding shipwrecks from looters and retrieving cargoes.

The coastguard was officially established in 1822 with the amalgamation of three services all set up initially to prevent smuggling, the Revenue Cruisers, the Riding Officers and the Preventive Water Guard

In 2022, coastguard operations centres coordinate responses to emergency situations at the coast. It manages 310 Coastguard Rescue Teams, made up of 3,500 volunteers and can call on 10 search and rescue helicopter bases.

Maritime Minister Robert Courts said “Congratulations HM Coastguard on their 200-year anniversary. I am immensely proud and humbled by the continued dedication and professionalism from the staff and volunteers which ensures everyone’s safety on our shores and around our coast.

“HM Coastguard is the backbone of our maritime sector and the nation is indebted to its incredible workforce which continues to deliver an exceptional service.”

Claire Hughes, HM Coastguard director, added, ““When you look at how we started and where we are now, it’s easy to celebrate the innovation and development that can be seen throughout the coastguard service.”