Another 14 Covid-related deaths recorded in latest weekly update

Fourteen deaths linked to Covid-19 have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the latest weekly update.

The fatalities, which occurred in the week ending May 20, take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 4,618.

The figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

Of this total death toll, 3,212 (69.6%) took place in hospital, 981 (21.2%) in care homes and 425 (9.2%) at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents by place of death, shows that there was a total of 1,284 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 (including deaths that took place in a hospice, hospital, care home or elsewhere) occurring between March 18 2020 and May 20 2022.

This accounts for 27.8% of all Covid-19 related deaths. However, no assumptions can be made in relation to where the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, showed that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending May 20 2022 was 312- ten less than in the previous week and five more than the 5-year average of 307.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 73.8% of the 4,611 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between March 19 2020 and May 20 2022.

Over the period of the pandemic, Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon and Mid-Ulster Local Government Districts have had higher proportions of registered Covid-19 related deaths (12.4% and 8.0% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.7% respectively).

Conversely, Ards & North Down and Fermanagh & Omagh both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19 related deaths (1.9 and 1.8 percentage points lower than their respective share of all deaths).