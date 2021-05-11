Another £181m needed to finish Strule shared education campus

A further £181m will be needed to complete the development of the Strule shared education campus in Co Tyrone, although the Education Minister has insisted that the project is on schedule to be completed by 2025.

Some £45m has already been spent on preparatory work for the project, which will see six schools in Omagh move to share a single site.

Work began on the Strule site in 2013, but so far, only Arvalee Special School has been completed.

In 2017, the completion date was pushed back to 2021. A year later the date was moved to 2022, and it has now moved to 2025.

Work has yet to begin on building the five other schools, with Loreto Grammar School, Omagh High School, Sacred Heart College, Omagh Academy and Christian Brothers Grammar School all set to move to the shared site.

The development was originally expected to cost £168.9m.

“The department is continuing to work with the six school principals and their teams to build on the cultural sharing in Omagh, albeit in a challenging environment as schools continue to recover from and adapt to ongoing disruption,” Mr Weir told the Assembly.

He said the initial procurement phase of the project has now been closed and the site cleared at Gortin Road and Mountjoy Road, where more than 4,000 pupils will move onto the site of the former Lisanelly army base. Mr Weir said attention has now turned to the next stage of construction.

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton said she now hopes the plans will proceed without further delay.

“I’m delighted that there doesn’t seem to be any more hiccups and the completion date will be 2025,” she said, before asking the minister for the total cost for the development.

“The amount of money spent so far has been an investment of £45m,” Mr Weir replied, adding that a estimated further £181m towards construction costs will be required.

Taking questions in the Assembly yesterday, the minister also took issue with the term ‘institutional discrimination’ after The Children’s Law Centre reported to Stormont’s Education Committee on the failure of the Education Authority (EA) to properly manage the assessment of special educational needs last month.

“That term isn’t something I would accept,” said Mr Weir.

“I think that language can be thrown about. It does pertain a certain level of motivation to those directly involved.”

Responding to SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin on whether he plans to review the initial Special Educational Needs (SEN) assessment appeals process in schools, the minister said there are no plans to formally review the SEN appeals processes.

It was revealed last week that 97% of appeals by parents against SEN assessment decisions by the EA are successful.

“The level of success of the appeal process shows that the process itself works,” he said, though he reminded the Assembly a review of the Education Authority, particularly looking at SEN delivery, is underway.

Mr Weir also told the Assembly it will be “challenging but achievable” to pass legislation on a flexible school starting age before the end of the current assembly mandate.