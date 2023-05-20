Another big name leaves BBC NI after career spanning more than 30 years

Shane Harrison, who is stepping down from his post as Dublin correspondent at the BBC.

Another well-known face is leaving BBC NI with Shane Harrison departing as its Dublin correspondent.

Mr Harrison had been with the BBC for more than 30 years.

He was a recognisable face on TV screens, taking on the role of Dublin correspondent in 1992, which also included stints in Westminster and Washington DC.

It follows a series of big-name departures in recent times. Last month long-serving political correspondent Stephen Walker left.

Mr Harrison said his years at the BBC were a great privilege.

He also spoke of his gratitude to those whose stories he covered, as well as his colleagues.

He said: “It has been a great privilege to work for the BBC and to serve its audiences.

“I’m truly grateful to those who trusted me to share their stories which were often harrowing.

“But there were also fun moments along the way and I will always feel fortunate to have worked with so many great colleagues.”

Mr Harrison began his career at the BBC in 1986 as a freelancer, before moving to Radio current affairs.

In 1988, he became a reporter for Spotlight.

As Dublin correspondent, he covered many dramatic developments in the Republic of Ireland, from the changing role and influence of the Catholic Church to the post-2008 Irish banking crisis.

Mr Harrison was also at the forefront of some big breaking news stories, such as the IRA ceasefire announcement in 1994.

Kevin Kelly, BBC Northern Ireland interim head of news and current affairs said: “After more than three decades with the BBC, Shane’s contribution cannot be overstated.

“Often reporting on difficult stories, he consistently demonstrated integrity and compassion, earning the respect of colleagues and viewers.”