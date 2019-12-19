Another hit year for Sir Van Morrison despite profits dip

New accounts for Sir Van's Exile Productions Ltd showed the world-renowned 74-year-old singer from east Belfast enjoyed another stellar year in the 12 months to the end of April this year.

But the pre-tax profit was a 61% drop on the £3.63m recorded in the prior 12 months and in 2017 it was £5.76m.

The firm recorded a post-tax profit of £873,475 for the past year after paying corporation tax of £516,982.

The new accounts filed by Exile Productions to Companies House showed accumulated profits increased from £6.984m to £7.653m at the end of April. The abridged accounts for the Morrison firm don't reveal the revenues recorded by the company during the year.

Knighted in 2016 for his musical achievements and services to tourism and charitable causes in Northern Ireland, Sir Van's output shows no sign of slowing down as he has just celebrated the release of Three Chords And The Truth.