Another motion filed to recall Stormont as Eastwood seeks backing to address NI’s cost of living crisis

Another motion to recall the Assembly was filed at Stormont yesterday, a move that if supported would force the DUP to decide whether once again to block the election of a Speaker and the sitting of the legislative body.

The motion filed by People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, recognising workers at the Caterpillar factories in west Belfast and Larne, needs the support of at least 30 MLAs for an Assembly recall.

It is among several moves to force the hand of the DUP, which has twice refused to nominate a Speaker, which would allow members to take part in business.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, meanwhile, has written to all the main parties asking them to back a proposal for emergency legislation allowing Stormont ministers to spend what he described as unspent hundreds of millions of pounds to address the cost of living crisis.

But the Foyle MP said this cannot happen unless a new Speaker is elected and the Executive is sitting. The DUP has refused to vote on a nominee as part of its wider opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

On his motion, Mr Carroll said: “My main motivation is that there has been no chance to speak about a seven-week strike involving hundreds of workers, and being unable to question the minister or submit questions.”

The West Belfast MLA hopes to receive support from enough MLAs for a recall to be announced as early as this week.

The DUP described as a “stunt” a previous recall motion supporting the appointment of ministers and formation of the Executive, filed by Sinn Fein and backed by all MLAs bar those from the DUP.

In his letter to the other party leaders, including Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Mr Eastwood focussed on the hardship faced by families attempting to juggle their finances to pay for soaring energy and rising food costs.

“Every month families across our communities are dealt another blow by energy companies announcing a new raft of price hikes and tariff increases that are squeezing people beyond their means,” the SDLP leader stated.

Mr Eastwood has also written to the British and Irish governments outlining a plan to allow ministers to release unspent monies without the formation of an Executive. Ministers are currently working but their powers, including to spend, are limited.

“The Stormont cash cannot be spent as a result of the collapse of the Executive but the SDLP-sponsored legislation aims to amend the law to give a group of ministers acting together the power to implement a new energy costs scheme to help struggling households,” Mr Eastwood said.

The UK Government has announced it will spend £13bn to help struggling families, including a one-off payment of up to £650 this summer and a £400 energy discount grant later this year.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said the one-off payment can be issued but legislation is needed to manage the discount.