Another PSNI data breach as documents containing hundreds of staff details stolen last month in Co Antrim

A police issued laptop and documents including a spreadsheet of over 200 serving officers and staff is understood to have been stolen in the Co Antrim area.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the theft, which occurred last month in Newtownabbey. A police radio is also among the items believed to have been taken.

PSNI Senior Information Risk Owner (SIRO), Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: "Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the theft of documents, including a spreadsheet containing the names of over 200 serving officers and staff.

"The documents, along with a police issue laptop and radio, were believed to have been stolen from a private vehicle in the Newtownabbey area on 6 July.

"We have contacted the officers and staff concerned to make them aware of the incident and an initial notification has been made to the office of the Information Commissioner regarding the data breach.

“This is an issue we take extremely seriously and as our investigation continues we will keep the Northern Ireland Policing Board and the Information Commissioner’s Office updated.”

It comes after thousands of data entries containing information on police officers and staff was accidentally released via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

The data breach mistakenly published the names, ranks, locations and other personal data of every serving police officer and civilian employees.

In total, there are 9,276 police officers and police staff in the PSNI.

The incident has prompted Chief Constable to return from holiday, with Simon Byrne due to be briefed on the situation when he returns to Northern Ireland before facing Policing Board members.

ACC Todd, who is in charge of PSNI data security, said on Tuesday evening that there are no immediate security concerns.

He added the PSNI was “hoping for the best but preparing for the worst” as the leaked data could risk the safety of officers and their families.

In an update on Wednesday, ACC Todd said the investigation into the data breach is ongoing and the PSNI has declared it to be a “critical incident”.

“We fully understand the very real concerns being felt by our colleagues and their families and we are working hard to do everything we can to mitigate any risk,” he stated.

"We are working with our security partners and organisations to investigate this incident.

“We have issued updated personal security advice to all of our officers and staff and have established an emergency threat assessment group that will look at the welfare concerns of our people.”

ACC Todd added that the PSNI has also sought the assistance of an independent advisor to conduct an end to end review of the organisation’s processes “in order to understand what happened, how it happened and what we can do immediately to prevent such a breach happening in the future”.