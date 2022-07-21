‘Another redhead unleashed’: SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole announces birth of son

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole has been inundated with congratulations from across the political spectrum after announcing the birth of his new baby boy.

The south Belfast politician took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that another redhead has been “unleashed on the world”, before thanking hospital staff at the South Eastern and Belfast Trusts for looking after his family.

"Have been off here for a while welcoming our new baby son,” Mr O’Toole wrote.

"Another redhead unleashed on the world. Thank you to the wonderful Ulster Hospital maternity staff for taking care of us.”

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry described it as “great news”, with independent unionist MLA Claire Sugden also sending her best wishes.

Ulster Unionist Party deputy leader Robbie Butler added: “Congratulations to you all.”

Fellow south Belfast politician and former Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl said: “Congratulations Matthew. Lovely news, hope you’re all doing well.”