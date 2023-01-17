Another weather warning for NI after snow fall causes road ‘chaos’ and school closures

PACEMAKER BELFAST 17/01/2023 The roads in Armoy this morning proved difficult to pass with heavy overnight snow and ice. As sub-zero temperatures swept across Northern Ireland overnight, warnings are in place for drivers to take care on roads. Monday was a bitterly cold evening, with snow and ice taking hold from late afternoon. The north west has been particularly badly hit. Police in Derry said they dealt with 19 crashes in the city as well as city, Strabane, Slaughtmanus and Donemana. "If you are driving, please slow down and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you," police said. A number of schools have also been closed. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Emergency services in Creggan Hill, Derry / Londonderry after heavy snow and icy conditions in the area meant cars were unable to use the road (Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye)

A woman walks through falling snow in Eglinton, Co Londonderry, Northern Ireland on Monday (PA Wire)

The roads in Armoy this morning proved difficult to pass with heavy overnight snow and ice. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

The Met Office have issued another weather warning for ice and snow in Northern Ireland.

This one is issued from noon on Tuesday until noon the following day. The Met Office has cautioned that roads and railways may be affected, which will lead to public transport and commuting delays. There is also an increased risk of road accidents and falls on frosty pavements.

The PSNI have said they’ve had 19 reports of traffic accidents since 5pm on Monday in Derry City and Strabane area. They have asked motorists to take care on the roads.

SDLP MLA for Foyle Mark H Durkan outlined the state of the travel situation in the area.

"It's awful that schools are having to close because of the state of the roads around the district, it's shambolic to be frank,” he told BBC Radio Foyle.

"There was chaos around the city last night, we were inundated with calls, photos and video footage of collisions.

"We do our best to relay these requests to DfI. In some instances I was able to assist personally on different streets with salt, but the bigger picture is that DfI have come up short here."

Emergency services in Creggan Hill, Derry / Londonderry after heavy snow and icy conditions in the area meant cars were unable to use the road (Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye)

It’s expected that the weather will be dry and bright this afternoon, interrupted by scattered showers of snow and hail.

These showers could be frequent and occasionally heavy in the north and west, while the southeast will be drier.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 3 °C.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Into the night, it is expected to be cloudy with recurring sleet and snow showers. The north coast will see these turn to rain later in the night.

Hilly areas in the north will experience snowfall. Temperatures could drop as low as 0 °C.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Some schools are closing for the day, with the following among those affected:

Bready Jubilee Primary School, 12 Cloughbuoy Road, BT82 0DN

St Canice's Primary School, Feeny, 34 Glenedra Road, BT47 4TW

St Mary's Primary School Claudy, 70 Monadore Road, BT47 4DP

St Brigid's Primary School, Carnhill Estate, BT48 8DU

St Mary's Primary School Gortnaghey, 82 Gortnaghey Road, BT47 4PZ

Gaelscoil Leim an Mhadaidh, 57 Church Street, BT49 0BX

The Academy Nursery School, Londonderry

St Patrick's PS, Pennyburn, Londonderry

Long Tower Primary School, Londonderry

St Eugene's Cathedral from Brooke Park, Derry. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEye

Church Bastion and St Columbus Cathedral, Derry. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEye

The roads in Armoy proved difficult to pass with heavy overnight snow and ice. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Nine-year-old Sean McCleary, from Rosemount, sleighing down the Brooke Park embankment. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEye