Another weather warning for NI after snow fall causes road ‘chaos’ and school closures
The Met Office have issued another weather warning for ice and snow in Northern Ireland.
This one is issued from noon on Tuesday until noon the following day. The Met Office has cautioned that roads and railways may be affected, which will lead to public transport and commuting delays. There is also an increased risk of road accidents and falls on frosty pavements.
The PSNI have said they’ve had 19 reports of traffic accidents since 5pm on Monday in Derry City and Strabane area. They have asked motorists to take care on the roads.
SDLP MLA for Foyle Mark H Durkan outlined the state of the travel situation in the area.
"It's awful that schools are having to close because of the state of the roads around the district, it's shambolic to be frank,” he told BBC Radio Foyle.
"There was chaos around the city last night, we were inundated with calls, photos and video footage of collisions.
"We do our best to relay these requests to DfI. In some instances I was able to assist personally on different streets with salt, but the bigger picture is that DfI have come up short here."
It’s expected that the weather will be dry and bright this afternoon, interrupted by scattered showers of snow and hail.
These showers could be frequent and occasionally heavy in the north and west, while the southeast will be drier.
Temperatures will reach a maximum of 3 °C.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Into the night, it is expected to be cloudy with recurring sleet and snow showers. The north coast will see these turn to rain later in the night.
Hilly areas in the north will experience snowfall. Temperatures could drop as low as 0 °C.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Some schools are closing for the day, with the following among those affected: