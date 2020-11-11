‘Another year needed’ to amend Northern Ireland medicines distribution post-Brexit

Eighty per cent of medicines in Northern Ireland are delivered on a daily or twice-daily basis from Great Britain depending on demand.

Another year should give enough time to amend Northern Ireland’s medicines supply chain after Brexit, an industry expert said.

Dr Richard Greville from the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry told MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee that flexibility for 12 months should allow everyone to make the changes required.

He added: “We remain optimistic that it gives us sufficient time to arrange our supply chains.”

An EU directive covers the unique identification of every pack of medicine and is designed to prevent falsification.

The Commission takes the view that the system should not apply outside the bloc and time is running out to resolve the dispute with the UK.

Unique identifiers will be needed for products to replace the system used in Europe.

Dr Greville added: “We hoped that as part of the comprehensive trade deal, that there could be some arrangement made but I am sorry to say with a small number of weeks left before the end of the year we cannot hold out promise for that.”

He said he hoped the current distribution system would be allowed to proceed, at least in the short term.

Under the Falsified Medicines Directive, a pack of medicine in Northern Ireland is certified as authentic through its unique identifier.

At present, without that marker, pharmacists should quarantine that pack and not give it to patients, Dr Greville added.

Northern Ireland Affairs Committee chair Simon Hoare said: “That strikes me as a particularly bonkers position for the EU to take.”

He added: “Let’s hope that during what remains of this year and 2021 this rather pettyfogging point, as important as it is, can be rectified.”

Dr Greville said the barrier was a regulatory one.

“The Commission requires the medicines exported from Europe, if they hold this unique identifier, that this is decommissioned.

“They feel that the system that they have introduced, this verification system, is an EU only system and should not be used outside of the EU.”