Anti-abortion protestors hold rally in Belfast city centre

Anti-abortion campaigners took to the streets of Belfast on Saturday to voice their opposition to new laws on protests outside health clinics.

A bill will come into effect in May creating so-called `buffer zones’. That means it will be an offence to picket within 100m of the premises displaying offensive graphic signs or to follow, film, approach women or doctors.

Similar legislation has also been passed in Scotland.

The rally in Custom House Square in Belfast was held by Precious Life and fronted by well-known campaigner Bernie Smyth.

“In this 25th anniversary year of the Good Friday Peace Agreement, our politicians must be reminded there can never be true peace in Northern Ireland unless there is peace in the womb,’’ she told those who had gathered there.

Councillor Mal O’Hara, the leader of the Green Party here, welcomed the introduction of the new `buffer zones’.

“This means that the deliberate campaign of intimidation and harassment against women and people needing to use abortion services will come to an end,’’ he said.

“I look forward to people being able to access abortion and reproductive healthcare services legally, locally and safely.”

But Bernie Smyth hit back claiming the zones will “criminalise” people and could mean they face fines of £2,000.

“We are calling on Stormont, we are calling on Westminster to respect the civil rights and religious liberties of everyone by repealing the draconian abortion buffer zone law in Northern Ireland,’’ she said.

Abortion is still a very sensitive issue in Northern Ireland, and continues to divide opinion.

In recent years the law that was in place here for decades has changed.

In the vast majority of circumstances it was a criminal offence to have or perform a termination. That meant many women had to travel to England for a termination.

Then in 2019, when Stormont was down, Westminster intervened and decriminalised abortion.

In April 2020 some of NI's health trusts began operating interim services for early medical terminations up to the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Last May the Department of Health was told it must start setting up fully-funded services for Northern Ireland. However, those plans have been hit by legal challenges.