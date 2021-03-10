Anti-Northern Ireland protocol posters in Kilkeel ‘sinister and threatening’

The PSNI has said it continues to monitor the situation

The posters have appeared in Kilkeel, Co Down.

The PSNI has been urged to investigate the appearance of “sinister and threatening” posters in a Co Down town.

The placards in Kilkeel have an image of a man in a balaclava holding a handgun, with a message reading: “Our forefathers fought for our freedom and rights. No border in the Irish Sea or we continue the fight.”

Anti-Northern Ireland Protocol posters and banners have appeared across Northern Ireland in recent months.

Some state the 'loyalist' town or village will never accept the Irish Sea border; others target Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Taoiseach Micheal Martin; and some say 'the deal's off', as the Good Friday Agreement has been ‘broken'.

Under the UK's Brexit agreement with the EU, the protocol has led to checks on goods coming from Britain into our ports, creating a de facto Irish Sea border, something that has angered unionists and loyalists.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said they are aware of reports of posters being erected in Kilkeel on Wednesday and that they will continue to monitor the situation.

Sinn Fein’s South Down MLA Sinead Ennis said the placards display a “clear threat of violence” and called for their removal.

“The police need to investigate those responsible for putting up these posters and the motivation behind their erection,” she stated.

Ms Ennis added: “There can be no succour given to those who would make threats or use violence.”