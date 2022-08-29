Anti-poverty campaigner calls for pre-paid card to help NI families struggling with cost of living crisis

Sinead Quinn from Derry Against Fuel Poverty has said NI is "miles behind when it comes to addressing the cost of living crisis."

A pre-paid card similar to the high street voucher scheme should be rolled out to support Northern Ireland households, an anti-poverty campaign group has said.

Sinead Quinn from Derry Against Fuel Poverty told the BBC that Northern Ireland is playing catch-up as the Government has already released funds to support citizens in Britain.

Households in England, Scotland and Wales will also receive their £400 energy discount by October but the timeline for NI remains unclear.

There have been disagreements here on when the discount will be rolled out to households, with Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said he expected households here to receive theirs by November while Finance Minister Conor Murphy said this was not mentioned in a recent meeting.

Chief Executive of the Utility Regulator, John French, said the UK government was going to be as “pragmatic as possible” but it will probably take two to three months for requisite computer systems to be built to get the monies out.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster, Sinead Quinn from Derry Against Fuel Poverty, said what the Economy Minister is saying is “utter nonsense”, the £400 is “too little too late” and the mechanism is “wholly inappropriate”.

Ms Quinn believes paying energy providers directly is not the best method and a pre-paid card similar to the high street voucher scheme would be more appropriate.

There needs to be an ongoing, feasible mechanism to distribute money to households, and the Derry woman insisted: “A pre-paid card is the best option.” People can then decide what they want to buy to suit their own needs, she added.

“Our heating bills in Northern Ireland have increased by 250%, our electric has increased by 65%…and for many people they’ve already put down on their electricity usage but they won’t be able to put down on their heat usage this winter,” she said.

“So, you could see a situation where, yes it’s wonderful the discount is coming off, but they still need more money than they would for electric to put on to the heat.

“It isn’t enough, I’ve always called for around £1,000 at the summer phase to catch up from where we’ve been because a lot of people are in debt. But also to prepare slightly for winter.

“Bear in mind, I seen Boris Johnson yesterday saying there will be another package of support once the new Prime Minister is in place - that will be their fourth intervention since February 2022.

“There has been no Northern Ireland-specific intervention at all since February. Dear God, we’re lagging decades behind as we well know but miles behind when it comes to addressing the cost of living crisis.

“It just simply is not good enough.”

Since February, she said, the public was told there was no way to get cash payments out to all households and the government was told to figure it out and have the system up and running.