Anti-Protocol rally postponed as ‘mark of respect’ following death of DUP’s Christopher Stalford

A planned anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally due to be held in Crossgar on Friday evening has been postponed following the sudden death of DUP MLA Christopher Stalford.

The rally was organised by the Orange Order's Lecale District lodge No 2, who confirmed the event would now take place on March 11 and was being delayed as a mark of respect to Mr Stalford and his family.

Tributes to the 39-year-old father-of-four were heard from across the political divide in Stormont on Monday after the DUP politician passed away at the weekend.

Mr Stalford was a well-known member of the DUP and had represented South Belfast in the Northern Ireland Assembly since 2016.

His party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson led the tributes to Mr Stalford, describing the shock within the DUP at his passing.

In a statement announcing the postponement of this Friday’s anti-protocol rally, Lecale District No 2 said they “extend their sincere Christian sympathies to the entire Stalford family and his party at this time of grief”.

“The rally will now go ahead on Friday 11th March at 7:30. All the previously announced speakers - TUV leader Jim Allister, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, UUP councillor Jill McCauley and former Brexit party MEP Ben Habib - have agreed to to join us on the new date,” they added.

“We are delighted that they will also now be joined by Baroness Kate Hoey.”

A separate event which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday in Carlton Street Orange Hall, Portadown, is going ahead as planned.

It is expected a moment of silence for Mr Stalford will be held before the start of the anti-protocol rally.

The speakers at the Co Armagh event are Jim Allister, Moore Holmes, Jamie Bryson and TUV Upper Bann Assembly candidate Darrin Foster, with the meeting being chaired by independent councillor Paul Berry.