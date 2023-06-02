Anti-refugee graffiti in north coast areas being treated as racist hate crimes

Graffiti on Portrush’s Dunluce Centre was altered ahead of a protest against asylum seekers last weekend. It has since been altered again to reflect an anti-refugee message.

Police are treating reports of anti-refugee graffiti at several locations on the north coast as racist hate crimes.

On Thursday, racist graffiti was reported in Portrush at the Oaklands Avenue area on the Ballywillan Road and at the Dunluce Centre.

Similar graffiti has also been spotted in Coleraine.

Sinn Féin representative for the area, Caoimhe Archibald, has condemned those responsible.

“This is a despicable attempt to create fear and stir up hate.,” she said.

“There is no place for racist displays and those behind it do not represent the people of Coleraine, Portrush or the north coast and I would like to thank council for their speedy action to remove the offensive graffiti.

“Sinn Féin is committed to building a society based on equal rights and equal opportunities for all who live here.

“We want to create a safe, welcoming, and inclusive society for all.”

A PSNI spokesperson said that an investigation is currently underway and have asked anyone with any information or who may be able with their enquiries to contact them in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1011 01/06/23.

Ms Archibald also condemned a protest that took place in Portrush last Sunday, which included National Front flags and racist displays.

It was organised by a small group of far right anti-immigration activists and was met by counter-demonstrators when they gathered in the town centre.

The protest was organised online when it emerged that the Home Office was planning to house asylum seekers at a hotel in the town.

Police officers were forced to intervene when a man ran forward brandishing a pole.