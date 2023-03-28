Anti-sunbed campaigner ‘set hearts on fire’ with presence and charisma, funeral told

Young mum and anti-sunbed campaigner Tazmyn Patterson “set many hearts on fire” and never let her skin cancer diagnosis stop her from “living life to the full”, mourners have been told.

The 31-year-old was laid to rest on Monday after losing her long fight against an aggressive form of melanoma.

Hundreds of mourners, including her devastated husband Jordan and grieving parents Heather and Gary, gathered in Newtownbreda Baptist Church to say goodbye to the mum-of-three.

Pastor Steven Nixon said the large number of people who turned out to pay their respects “speaks volumes” about how much “big personality” Tazmyn was loved in the community.

“When Tazmyn came into a room, her presence, her character, her charisma, just filled the room,” he said.

"When she was in the house, you knew she was in the house, not because she shouted everywhere, no, but because she had a presence about her, that very few people have."

Mr Nixon recalled an encounter with the former youth club attendee when he visited her in the City Hospital cancer unit following her diagnosis in 2014 to find her eating a McDonalds.

“I have never heard anyone so positive about life as what Tazmyn was, and not only that, she seemed to know exactly what was wrong with her and what was needed to put her right,” he said.

"I think she was telling the doctors what they needed to do.

"I came out of that room feeling far better than when I went in, instead of me encouraging Tazmyn, she encouraged me. That was the type of person Tazmyn was."

Mourners were told that Tazmyn had the ability to light up any room “even if it was just a hospital room” with her bright personality.

“Even when she was going through all those dark times in her life, she was determined not to let it get her down,” Mr Nixon said.

“She never complained. She never questioned. She never asked why. She just got on with living life to the full.

“She was in pain. She was in discomfort, but that wasn’t going to stop Tazmyn from enjoying her life.

"I don’t think anything would have stopped Tazmyn from living her life to the full.”

The pastor of New Testament Pentecostal Church in Ballynahinch described her as a “people person” who had the rare ability to draw people to her.

“There were no back doors with her,” he said.

“What you saw is what you got and she just said it the way it was, but not in a nasty hard way – she was just straightforward and I think people liked her for that.

"There was no malice or hatred with her.

"She had a love and a compassion for everyone. Her heart was soft and open.

"I think she would have gone out of her way to help everyone and anyone.”

Mourners were also told that Tazmyn, who had to have a caesarean section when she was 30 weeks pregnant with her son Boss to undergo more cancer treatment in 2019, never had it easy.

“And even for wee Boss, it was touch and go, but prayer was made unto God and here we have wee Boss running about now a lively three-year-old,” Mr Nixon said.

“This is a credit to Tazmyn and Jordan on how they have brought up those three children – Dylan, Saylor and Boss – in the midst of this terrible sickness.

"Jordan, l know you’re a wonderful father and I know it’s not going to be easy.

"There is a big responsibility on you, but our thoughts and our prayers are with you very much at this time, and will be with you.”

Tazmyn’s mother Heather said her courageous daughter never cried after her initial cancer diagnosis – or when it returned for a third time in 2021 – but “just got on with living life”.

“It was only last week while in hospital, that Tazmyn cried and that was when she thought about Dylan, Saylor and Boss,” she said.

Mr Nixon said her love for her children was unquestionable.

"She was devoted to them as she was to Jordan, to Heather to Gary, to Jessica, to her aunt Julie and uncle Fred. And her granny and grandpas, and the whole family circle.

“I know that love will be treasured by you all for the rest of your lives.”

Before Tazmyn’s coffin was carried from the church, the famous words of the philosopher and theologian St Augustine were cited.

"One loving heart sets another on fire,” Mr Nixon concluded.

“I know Tazmyn set many hearts on fire with the love that she had in her heart.

"She was strong and courageous. She fought a good fight with hope in her heart.

"That’s the type of person Tazmyn was.”

Following the service, Tazmyn was then taken to her final resting place at Roselawn Cemetery.