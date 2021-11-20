Anti-vaccine passport protest takes place at Belfast City Hall

Some members of the crowd also displayed anti-vaccination placards

Hundreds of people have gathered outside Belfast City Centre to protest the introduction of the controversial vaccine passports to Northern Ireland.

The protest, which started around 3pm, comes as the popular Christmas market opened for the first time since the market was cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020.

The gathering has led to road closures and buses being diverted with Translink alerting the public via its Twitter page.

Some members of the crowd were displaying. anti-vaccine and anti-Covid certification placards and banners.

In a statement, the police said: "Donegall Square North has been closed due to a large gathering."

However, around 5pm the PSNI said the area had since reopened.

Situated in the grounds of Belfast City Hall, all visitors to the market need to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test.

On Wednesday, a majority of Stormont ministers backed the introduction of a Covid certification scheme despite DUP opposition.

It will see legal enforcement of coronavirus status entry requirements for nightclubs, bars, restaurants and a range of other settings from December 13.

Under the compulsory certification scheme, people wishing to gain entry to designated venues would need to demonstrate evidence of Covid-19 vaccination, a negative lateral flow test result, or proof of a coronavirus infection within the previous six months.

There was applause and cheers as multiple speakers promised to resist the introduction of Covid-19 certification in Northern Ireland.

Traffic was temporarily disrupted in the city centre, as many shoppers crowded into the Christmas markets in City Hall as the protest took place on the street outside.

Health Minister Robin Swann and chief medical officer Michael McBride were among those namechecked by speakers.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill were also referenced by speakers as they promised to resist the latest set of measures introduced to tackle surging Covid-19 rates, the Press Association reported.

Mr Swann has proposed that the Assembly is given the opportunity to debate the new regulations before enforcement comes into effect.

"We won't be backing down," one speaker told the crowd.

Northern Ireland is currently seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases.

A further six deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 was confirmed on Saturday, with another 1,846 positive cases of the virus recorded.