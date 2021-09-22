Anto Finnegan: GAA comes together to mourn loss of much-loved former Antrim captain

Hundreds of mourners gathered on Wednesday to attend funeral

The funeral of Anto Finnegan has taken place at Christ The Redeemer Church, Lagmore. PressEye

The late Anto Finnegan pictured before the Ulster Select vs Dublin game at Kingspan Stadium in 2014. Credit: INPHO/Presseye/Darren Kidd

The funeral of Anto Finnegan has taken place at Christ The Redeemer Church, Lagmore. Picture: PressEye

The funeral of Anto Finnegan has taken place at Christ The Redeemer Church, Lagmore. Picture: PressEye

Prominent figures from the world of the GAA have attended the funeral of a much-loved former Antrim captain.

GAA President Larry McCarthy was among the mourners at the Requiem Mass of Anto Finnegan in Christ the Redeemer Church in west Belfast on Wednesday.

Mr Finnegan, who passed away last Saturday at the age of 48, was a former Antrim captain who played for his county for 11 years before being diagnosed with motor neurone disease at the age of 39.

Read more Farewell to Anto Finnegan, a giant of sport and humanity

Mr Finnegan went on set up an organisation deterMND to raise awareness of the disease after his 2012 diagnosis.

His is survived by his family, including wife Alison, with whom he shared children Conall and Ava who walked behind the funeral hearse to the church.

Close family members also carried GAA items including a ball and hurling stick.

Jarlath Burns, a former star player for Armagh, also attended the service, as did ex-Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams.

Poignantly, an Antrim GAA jersey was placed on Mr Finnegan’s coffin, which was followed by Mr Finnegan’s loved ones, and GAA Antrim club members, as the funeral procession made its way into the chapel.

Mr Finnegan had been admitted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast just the day before he sadly passed away.

In a death notice, published in the Irish News, wife Alison paid a moving tribute to her late husband, saying: "We have never known such sorrow. No matter what I do I will never let a day go by without a thought of you".

Ava also described her father as her "best friend" and said she will miss their "laughs and smiles".

"You were the bestest friend and daddy anyone can ask for. I love you to the moon and back," she wrote.

Conall said there were no words to "describe how we feel".

"Your memory will live on through mummy, Ava and me, as well as all the people you have inspired. We all strive to be like you every day,” he wrote.

Mr Finnegan spent his years following his diagnosis raising awareness about the incurable neurological condition.

In 2017, he completed 90 miles of one of Europe's most gruelling challenges - the Camino Frances, the most popular pilgrimage route of the Camino de Santiago - travelling over rough terrain and mountains in a specially-adapted wheelchair.

And despite his reliance on a wheelchair in later years, he continued to attend GAA games

St Paul’s GAC in Belfast shared their sadness following the death of their “friend, former player, coach, mentor and ambassador”. “This world has lost a fine man,” said a spokesperson.

Sinn Fein MLA Declan Kearney said Mr Finnegan was “an inspirational Antrim Gael”.

“Anto made the rest of us feel big. He personified such great resilience and determination,” he said.