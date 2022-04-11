Antrim and Causeway hospitals currently ‘under pressure’ with long waiting times in EDs

Antrim Hospital Emergency Department is currently under pressure and patients are facing long waiting times.

Two Northern Trust hospitals have posted a warning on social media that both Emergency Departments are facing long waiting times.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust posted on Twitter: “Both Antrim & Causeway Hospital Emergency Departments are under pressure.

“If your condition is not urgent or life-threatening you will face a long wait to be seen.

“We apologise to everyone waiting. Please be patient and kind to staff who are working as hard as they can.”