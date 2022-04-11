Antrim and Causeway hospitals currently ‘under pressure’ with long waiting times in EDs
Amy Cochrane
Two Northern Trust hospitals have posted a warning on social media that both Emergency Departments are facing long waiting times.
The Northern Health and Social Care Trust posted on Twitter: “Both Antrim & Causeway Hospital Emergency Departments are under pressure.
“If your condition is not urgent or life-threatening you will face a long wait to be seen.
“We apologise to everyone waiting. Please be patient and kind to staff who are working as hard as they can.”
