Antrim and Newtownabbey to host next year’s Armed Forces Day but £80k cost queried by Sinn Fein

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will host next year’s Armed Forces Day at a cost of £80k which has been queried by Sinn Fein.

The council has received confirmation from the Reserve Forces and Cadets’ Association for Northern Ireland (RFCA NI) that the council’s bid to host the event in 2024 has been successful.

It is proposed that Armed Forces Day 2024 will take place at Hazelbank Park and Jordanstown Loughshore Park, in Newtownabbey, on Saturday June 22.

The event is held in the United Kingdom annually to celebrate the service of personnel in the British Armed Forces, past and present.

A previous report to councillors said: “The proximity of both locations to open water is a significant asset for this event and enables full participation from all services as well as land, water and air-based activity.”

Speaking at a meeting of the borough council at Mossley Mill in Newtownabbey on Monday evening, Glengormley Ulster Unionist alderman Mark Cosgrove said: “I an delighted that we have been successful in our bid. It is very prestigious. It has got a good economic benefit. The borough has a close working relationship with the armed forces.”

Party colleague Macedon councillor Robert Foster said: “It will be an opportunity to showcase the new Coronation Garden. To have this in our borough is phenomenal. It will be an event to remember.”

Glengormley Sinn Fein councillor Michael Goodman said: “There does not seem to be any details in terms of what the £80k is going to be spent on.”

Councillor Goodman was told this is something the working group will “work their way through” before he asked how the sum of £80k was “arrived at”.

Ursula Fay, director of community planning, explained the cost of hosting the event previously was used and “added some inflation”.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council hosted Armed Forces Day in 2016 at Antrim Castle Gardens and Antrim Stadium.

Councillor Goodman pointed out the council would not accept a funding application from a community organisation without a “detailed budget” behind it.

He requested an outline budget with figures for potential expenditure as soon as possible adding that “in terms of good governance, it is not acceptable to give this budget of £80k without a detailed budget”.

Airport Ulster Unionist alderman Paul Michael BEM commented: “If it is anything like the one held in 2016. then we are looking forward to a very good day,

“I put it up there with all those large events that are held right across the borough, We have seen the benefit of the footfall within our borough.”

The council’s Veterans’ Champion Glengormley DUP councillor Alison Bennington described the Armed Forces Day held by Mid and East Antrin Borough Council in Larne earlier this month as “amazing”.

She described the visitor numbers as “phenomenal”.

“It is a family fun day for everyone. I would imagine everyone in our borough should attend to see what it is like to see some of the cultures from other parts of our borough.”

Threemilewater Alliance alderman Tom Campbell said: “I support this but I think it is a bit ironic that councillor Goodman is talking about a schedule detail.”

Alderman Campbell commented that previously Sinn Fein had been talking about spending £45k on an Easter Rising commemoration event. He went on to say he did not recall a schedule setting out any costings.

Alderman Cosgrove said he understands councillor Goodman’s comments about budget but he stated that the council event will be “fully vouched”.

“I am sure best practice will be adhered to as it should be with public money,” he added.

Airport Sinn Fein councillor Annemarie Logue remarked: “As a party, we did not have any funding for commemoration of 1916.”

Councillor Goodman continued: “Whether or not funding has been agreed in the past, it does not mean it has to be agreed this year or in the future. This is a new council and a new mandate.

“Take this as an indication we will not accept this in the future. We will expect to see proper worked up proposals in the future.

“We accept that Armed Forces Day is a big day for part of the community of Antrim and Newtownabbey. For others, it is not a big deal but we do not oppose it. We do not support it but we will not be voting against it either.”

Alderman Campbell proceeded to say that Sinn Fein “messed up” a proposal on the floor for the Easter Rising commemoration.

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors will now form a working group to include the mayor, deputy mayor and veterans’ champion with armed forces representatives, Reserve Forces and Cadets’ Association for Northern Ireland organisation and council officers to plan the event.