Antrim Area and Causeway hospitals under ‘extreme pressure’

Antrim Area and Causeway hospitals are under “extreme pressure” with over one hundred patients currently in emergency departments, the Northern Trust has said.

A spokesperson for the Trust appealed on social media for those fit for discharge or a family member of a patient to “work with staff” to agree a plan for those staying in the hospital. “We are working to safely discharge over 100 patients,” they said.

There are currently 127 patients in emergency departments and 53 people waiting to be admitted to both hospitals.

Tuesday’s Covid statistics showed all Northern Ireland hospitals apart from Lagan Valley and Craigavon were operating over capacity. South West Acute hospital in Enniskillen was operating at the highest capacity, with 20.69% more patients over their capacity.

The Belfast Trust also warned on Sunday the Children’s Hospital emergency department was “extremely busy”. “Very ill patients will be seen first and there may be a wait for anyone not in urgent need,” a spokesperson said. Children coming to the emergency department should only be accompanied by one adult, they added.

On Tuesday, three further coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland.

Another 1,209 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, up from 1,080 cases on Monday.

A total of 243,512 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,573.

The latest hospital figures show there were 346 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, up from 338 on Monday.

A total of 34 Covid patients are being treated in hospital intensive care units, down from 37 on Monday.