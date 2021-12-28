Antrim Area Hospital under ‘extreme pressure’ on Tuesday afternoon

A Co Antrim hospital has warned they are under “extreme pressure” on Tuesday afternoon with dozens of patients awaiting a bed.

The Northern Trust said Antrim Area Hospital’s emergency department has 44 “very ill patients” waiting on a bed.

They encouraged people not to attend the hospital if their condition can be treated elsewhere and said people should only attend if they require emergency care.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

However they said anyone should dial 999 if they feel their condition is life threatening.

Hospitals across Northern Ireland remain under pressure, with Dr Alan Stout, the chairman of the British Medical Association also warning on Sunday the Christmas and New Year period was going to be “highly pressurised” across the region for GP services.

“Many staff are off self-isolating or ill. We also have over 200,000 contacts per week which is huge, along with patients from secondary care circulating back through primary care,” he said.

“There are also complex discharges and everything on waiting lists with patients not getting seen. Absent staff is going to cause massive problems. All this does is highlight the need for a strong and extended primary care.”

Dr Stout’s comments followed a similar warning from the medical directors of the six health and social care trusts in Northern Ireland who predicted ambulance response times will be longer and patients may have to make their own way to hospital due to an increase in Omicron infections.

In a rare joint statement on Christmas Eve, not issued by the Department of Health, the senior medical leaders said pressures on services mean patients may be admitted to a hospital that isn’t their own and elderly people who avail of home help may be affected too.

Dr Seamus O’Reilly of the Northern Trust, Mr Chris Hagan from Belfast Trust, Dr Charlie Martyn of South Eastern Trust, Dr Maria O’Kane, from the Southern Trust, Dr Catherine McDonnell of the Western Trust, and Dr Nigel Ruddell of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they were speaking out amid increasing concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant “on an already over-stretched workforce of absences due to infection and self-isolation”.