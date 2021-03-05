Antrim attack: Petrol bomb thrown at house in Kells

Police are appealing for information after a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in Co Antrim on Wednesday night.

Inspector Michelle Adams said that at just after 9.30pm, it was reported to the PSNI that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a house in the Crosshill View area of Kells.

"A window was smashed and the front door was damaged during the incident," she said.

"No-one was in the property at the time. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area yesterday evening or who has any information, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1930 of 03/03/21. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

It is the second arson attack in the area since January 23, when a bin was set alight and then placed up against a flat in Main Street.