Police has confirmed that an eight-year-old Co Antrim boy has been found safe after failing to return from school.

Ryan boarded his bus at Antrim Primary School at 3pm but missed his stop at Greystone shops and did not return home.

Police posted an appeal for his whereabouts on social media.

Ryan was then found shortly after the appeal.

"Thank you so much for all your shares and comments," a PSNI spokesperson said.