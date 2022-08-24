Antrim church secures permanent home in former British Legion premises

After 10 years of delivering its church and charitable services from community spaces in the town, the church’s new home was achieved with funding support from Ulster Bank.

Based on the Lough Road, the former British Legion building has undergone a major refurbishment programme to enable CFC to serve the needs of its church and the wider community.

Alongside the loan to acquire the premises, Ulster Bank funds were used to deliver a transformation programme which has seen the development of a 200-seat auditorium for worship, complete with on-site creche facilities and an open-plan welcome area where CFC hopes to develop its work as a local foodbank collection point for The Trussell Trust.

CFC has also converted part of the first floor into a store, where it is acting as a distribution point for the local school uniform bank.

Established by First Antrim Presbyterian Church, the school uniform bank is organised and co-ordinated by a partnership between CFC and Oasis Antrim Community Support Hub to help families struggling with the cost of school uniforms by collecting donations and distributing new and pre-loved school wear.

CFC Pastor Alister Wallace said the church has had huge support from the community over the past 10 years where it delivered its services and programmes from an enterprise park, school and the premises of a neighbouring church.

“Now, with the support of Lee and the team at Ulster Bank, we have our own permanent home and we want to open it up to give back to those that have helped us over the years,” he said.

Ulster Bank business development manager Lee White said: “Even without the benefit of a permanent base it was clear the positive impact CFC was having in the local area.

“We’re very pleased to be able to provide this funding facility that will see the church set down its roots and build upon the hugely important services it offers to some of the most vulnerable in our society.”

CFC Pastor Ruth Wallace added: “More than a building in which we can come together to worship on a Sunday, these premises will enable us to serve the entire community in Antrim throughout the week.

“It provides us with the facilities we need to continue our charitable and outreach work, but also the scale and scope to build upon it and be a pillar of friendship and support.”