Antrim community group A Safe Space to be Me receives prestigious Queen’s Award

Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim David McCorkell, Cadet Ross Currie, Mayor Billy Webb, Sandra Adair, QAVS NI, with directors from A Safe Space to be Me Siobhain Murphy, Carolyn Tailford and Louise Marks

The highest award given to charitable organisations has been presented to a small grassroots community group based in Antrim.

A Safe Space to be Me was presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services (QAVS) in a special service at Antrim Castle Gardens.

In a fitting gesture all guests attending the event were given a special gift to commemorate World Suicide Prevention Day which took place on Friday.

The gift was a poker chip with the group’s contact details and the message ‘Chipping away at Suicide’. Guests were encouraged to pass on the chip to anyone they felt was in need of support in the hope that lives could be saved

A Safe Space to be Me was founded in 2016 by director Carolyn Tailford and very quickly grew to become one that now has two main bases and five satellite offices across the Northern Trust area.

The group provides support in Antrim, Crumlin and the surrounding areas with services promoting community cohesion through counselling, life coaching, workshops, food banks and family support.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Billy Webb led tributes to the group for its excellent work before the Lord-Lieutenant of Co Antrim, David McCorkell, presented the group with its award.

A number of volunteers and service users also gave heartfelt testimonials about how the group had inspired them with its selfless work and commitment.