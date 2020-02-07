Antrim council divided over car parking charges

At a meeting this week, Ballymena TUV councillor Timothy Gaston described free parking as "a drain on the ratepayer"

A suggestion to introduce charges at all council-owned car parks in Mid and East Antrim has sparked controversy.

Mid and East Antrim currently maintains six car parks. At a meeting this week, Ballymena TUV councillor Timothy Gaston described free parking as "a drain on the ratepayer".

The council's chief executive Anne Donaghy said that whether it happens or not in the borough's three towns, it would take at least a year to get payment systems operational. She indicated there was no spare cash to set aside to install these systems.

DUP councillor Billy Ashe said his party does not believe the introduction of car park charges will "bring in the revenue that other councillors think it will. It is not for us".