Antrim: Elderly woman finds intruder behind bedroom door during burglary

An elderly woman has been left “extremely distressed” after she came across a man hiding behind her bedroom door during a burglary at her home in Antrim.

It happened shortly before 7pm on Saturday at the victim’s home on Ballymena Road.

The woman, who is in her 80s, went upstairs to close her bedroom window and came across the man who, when challenged, walked down the stairs and made his escape.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a burglary at a property in the Ballymena Road area of Antrim last night, Saturday November 27th.

A police spokesperson said: “The victim has since discovered that several rings, including a gold wedding band, an engagement ring and an eternity ring are missing from her jewellery box.

“This has been an extremely distressing ordeal for the victim and our enquiries are continuing. We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in and around this property last night to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1647 27/11/21.”