Antrim emergency department ‘at full capacity’

The emergency department at Antrim Area Hospital is at full capacity, it has been warned.

A spokesperson for the Northern Trust asked the public not to consider coming to the department unless in case of emergency.

On Tuesday evening, another warning was issued. A spokesperson said the emergency department was "extremely busy".

There were more than 130 people waiting for assistance in the emergency department, while 57 were waiting for a bed.

Posting on Twitter, the Northern Trust said: "Please do not attend unless it is an emergency or you require urgent care."