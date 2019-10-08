Antrim firm fined £20,000 after employee has arm severed

A Co Antrim man has been fined £20,000 after an employee had his left arm amputated by machinery

A Co Antrim man has been fined £20,000 after an employee had his left arm amputated by machinery.

Brian McGuckian, trading as McGuckian Milling Company, pleaded guilty to two health and safety breaches at Antrim Crown Court.

The injured party was working in the blending plant at the animal feed manufacturing site when he noticed a blockage at a holding bin.

While attempting to rectify the defect the employee's arm was drawn into an unguarded rotating screw auger - a rotating spiral screw blade that moves granular materials - resulting in the amputation of his left arm below the elbow.

Health and safety executive inspector Gavin Rowan said: "The investigation found that Brian McGuckian failed to provide adequate information, instruction and training for the operation, use and maintenance of the work equipment.

"The investigation also found there was a lack of adequate guarding on the screw auger conveyor."