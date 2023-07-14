Antrim flute band dress as dinosaurs on Twelfth in honour of late member

Steeple Veterans Flute Band in Antrim dress up every Twelfth to 'bring a smile to others'

An Antrim flute band dressed up as dinosaurs for this year’s Twelfth celebrations in honour of one of their late members.

The Steeple Veterans Flute Band was formed in 2007 and said they have always dressed up on the return walk during their local July 12 parade.

Antrim flute band's Twelfth celebrations honours late member with dinosaur outfits

“We are a family-orientated band with three generations on parade and we love to entertain the crowds,” said the band’s secretary, Lauren Elliott.

"This year we wanted to make it extra special in memory of one of our members, David Johnston, who sadly passed away.”

The band’s chairman, Alvin Pierce, chose dinosaurs as the theme because his four-year-old granddaughter is “obsessed with them and all kids love dinosaurs”.

Lauren added that band members all chipped in to pay for their outfits, even though it remained a closely guarded secret until they were handed out in the field.

“We love the reaction and the smiles makes it all worth while, but now we have to outdo it next year,” she continued.

The band also made a stop to its local nursing home – as they said they do every Twelfth morning – to bring a smile to elderly residents.

Steeple Veterans Flute Band makes a stop at the local nursing home