Antrim GAA twins ‘recovering well’ after car crash

The manager of Antrim ladies’ Gaelic football team has said players, twins Caitlin and Aoife Taggart, are “recovering well” following a car crash they were in last week.

The 21-year-olds were on their way to county training in south Belfast last Friday night, when they were involved in a traffic collision on the city’s Crumlin Road.

Emergency services reportedly used the jaws of life (a mechanical rescue tool) to help remove Aoife from the vehicle.

The sisters were then taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital’s emergency department, with Aoife suffering a dislocated shoulder, while Caitlin sustained cuts and bruises.

“The girls are recovering well, still sore as expected but we will hopefully see Caitlin back soon enough, though Aoife will be a few weeks behind due to her shoulder,” said Saffrons boss, Emma Kelly.

“The girls were lucky as it could have been a very different outcome. They’ve been playing for the county from under-14s and are two great girls.

“We wish them a speedy recovery and can't wait to have them back around the squad.”

The Aldergrove siblings will both miss Antrim’s opening Lidl Ladies National Football League clash against Derry next weekend.

They were a key part of Emma Kelly’s squad last year, playing in the Ulster final victory over Derry at Davitt’s, and also featuring in last September’s All-Ireland junior final championship defeat to Wicklow at Croke Park.

Antrim’s Ladies Gaelic Football Association, the county board, and the Taggart pair’s club, St James’ Aldergrove, all wished the GAA stars a speedy recovery and hoped that they would be back on the field soon, but most importantly, back to health.