Antrim hurling star Neil McManus contributes to new book to reveal his favourite place in Ireland

Antrim senior hurler Neil McManus has revealed his favourite place in Ireland is Cushendall’s Red Bay Castle after playing the game there as a child.

The Saffs centre-forward has contributed to a new book, My Perfect Place In Ireland, which showcases Irish personalities’ favourite places on the island.

Neil was born in Cushendall and as a hurler he has won eight Ulster titles, two Joe McDonagh Cups and one Walsh Cup, as well as six Antrim Championships and four Ulster Championships with Ruairí Óg.

He has worked with the GAA and the RNLI to spread water-safety information and knowledge on saving lives through drowning prevention.

Recently, he co-founded the Hurling and The Glens tour, where he educates visitors on the history of hurling while showing off his own skills.

In the book, Neil says Red Bay Castle – situated on the headland north of the village of Glenariff, south of the village of Cushendall, on the Causeway Coastal Route in Co Antrim – is his favourite place in Ireland.

It may not be the most well-known attraction in Co Antrim, but the site has always been close to Neil’s heart, as the castle ruins played an important role in his childhood.

“I remember the first time I was brought there by my mother and father,” he said.

“As a kid I played hurling with my brother and sister up there; I still have a photograph of us up there from about 25 years ago.”

Now, as an adult, the castle remains relevant in Neil’s life.

“I always loved going to the castle. And even now, if I’m out for a walk with my wife Aileen, we’ll always go and sit in there for a minute or two,” he said.

Red Bay Castle in Cushendall

Despite all the places Neil has visited across Ireland and further afield, Red Bay Castle remains his number one location.

“I’ve done a lot of travelling, but nowhere else feels more like home,” he said.

“I lived in Belfast for six or seven years, but I was always going to settle here.”

For him, the ruins play an important role in heritage, as the castle is a “great reminder of everything that has come before us, including how hard life must have been for the people here”.

Neil takes pride in his roots as “the last fully Gaelic-speaking region of Ireland”.

“I remember, as a schoolboy, going to the funeral of a lady in Glenariff who was the last person who had never spoke English,” he said.

But he is excited for the future of the area, adding: “Northern Ireland is brilliant now, because people are so free to express themselves in any way.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in Dublin as well with the GAA and I see no difference between the north and south. We’ve got a great opportunity to make a brilliant society here in Ireland.”

Other personalities featured in the book include Dara Ó Briain, who discusses his love for Vicar Street in Dublin; Marian Keyes, who recalls her childhood memories of Lahinch, Co Clare; and country singer Daniel O’Donnell, who describes his love for the views at Cruit Island Golf Club, Co Donegal.