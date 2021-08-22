Antrim Ladies’ Aislinn McFarland says semi-final win ‘icing on the cake’ after engagement

Antrim Ladies captain Aislinn McFarland topped off her engagement earlier in the week with an All Ireland Junior semi-final win against Carlow on Sunday.

The Saffrons beat Carlow 3:22 to 3:18 in extra time in a dramatic clash to set up an All Ireland final against Wicklow on September 5 at Croke Park.

Speaking to Jerome Quinn at Boyle GAA club after the game, Aislinn said Sunday’s win was the “icing on the cake” after getting engaged to her partner Matt on Monday.

“I think I’ve had a very good week with an engagement and now this,” she said. “I can’t even put it into words to be honest with you.

“I am absolutely delighted after both events I suppose, but that just puts the icing on the cake to be honest with you after a dream week.

“I got engaged on Monday and then played this today and luckily we’re coming away with a win after extra-time but it wouldn't be like us not to make it interesting.”

Reflecting on Antrim Ladies’ performance, Aislinn said the side’s resilience shone through as they battled through extra-time to claim the win.

“I had to do a pre-match questionnaire asking what’s different about your team this year and I think the one thing I said is resilience,” she stated.

“We let in goals and two minutes later we’re back down and we’re scoring points.

“That’s partly to do with the younger girls coming in this year. There’s not the same fear going into matches because they haven't had the experience of playing these teams.

“They don’t know those girls, you don’t know who they are, you don’t know what power they have behind them so I think an element of the younger team - a bit of naivety amongst them - kind of carried our fearless approach.

“We left it late but we got there in the end.”

Wicklow beat Limerick 0:4 to 1:12 in Saturday’s other semi-final of the TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship.