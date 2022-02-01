Antrim lorry driver avoids jail after causing crash which killed man (36)

A 62-year-old lorry driver who did not realise he caused a crash which led to the death of a 36-year-old man over four years ago was freed on Tuesday when his 18-month jail term was suspended for three years.

Belfast Crown Court heard Mr Morgan Denny died after his Nissan jeep spun out of control and hit a second lorry while attempting to avoid a collision with the Daf truck of Ian Thompson.

Thompson from Rathkyle in Antrim pleaded guilty to causing the death of Mr Denny by his careless driving on the Tornagrough Road near its junction Rusheyhill Road, Hannahstown on September 27, 2017.

Suspending his jail term Judge Kevin Finnegan QC acknowledged "that might seem a minimal return for the death of a young man, a young father and a young brother.

"But the degree of carelessness (of Thompson's driving) has to be measured and I have to be dispassionate about it, even though my upset to put it mildly at the plight of the Denny family should be obvious.”

Earlier Judge Finnegan said the case, in particular the reading to the various victim impact reports made it "as sad a case as I have seen", and while he hoped it might bring some closure to the Denny family, "I hasten to add that nothing I do to the accused will bring back their son, their husband or brother".

He added he had to deal with Thompson within the guidelines as set out by the case law and the Court of Appeal and in Thompson's case it seemed to be accepted he would only have had a matter of seconds to react had he seen an oncoming vehicle.

Judge Finnegan said whatever Thompson's inattention at the road junction it "was over a brief number of seconds and the normal aggravating features that come before the court day and daily drunkenness, dangerousness, drugged, disqualification, no licence or insurance, none of that occurs".

While Thompson had a minor driving record it was up to 30 to 40 years old and quite apart from what the court might do to him it would never bring back Mr Denny.

Judge Finnegan added Thompson would also lose his licence and therefore his livelihood and although "life might seem dismal to him, but not as dismal as the Denny's family view of the future for them".

However, in such cases the recommendation was for a "community order and in all of the mitigating circumstances and the plea of guilty", said the judge, while marking it by a custodial sentence, he would nevertheless suspend it.

Prosecution QC Ciaran Murphy told the court there was no collision between Thompson's lorry and Mr Denny's jeep. Thompson, he said, should have stopped at the junction but essentially didn't which left the backend of his Daf overhanging the road and that Mr Denny must have "taken evasive action" to avoid him, and in so doing caused him "to lose control of his vehicle". Thompson in the meantime drove on, unaware of what was happening.

Mr Murphy said the prosecution case was that at some point, given Thompson's inattention, his lorry appeared in the path of Mr Denny who then braked and lost control of his jeep. The lawyer also agreed with Judge Finnegan that "the crunch evidence" was Thompson's failure to see Mr Denny's vehicle approach, but did not.

Defence QC Gavin Duffy said he was conscious and accepted as did Thompson "the terrible tragedy that has been visited upon the Denny family and the accused recognises he is responsible for that" and by his guilty plea also accepted he should have taken a greater degree of care on approaching the road junction.

Mr Duffy added anything said on Thompson's behalf should in no way be seen in diminishing in anyway the loss of Mr Denny's life, a tragic case in which "a family have lost a son, a husband and a father".

The case, he said, was a complex one in which six different experts reported on, and it was hoped Thompson's guilty plea would be "of some benefit" to the Denny family, saving as it did a "very lengthy and difficult trial process".

Mr Duffy said Thompson had shown genuine remorse and asked that guilty plea also be seen as "extension of that remorse".