Antrim man doused with heating oil during arson attack on his home

A property and luxury vehicle have been destroyed by fire after an attack in Carnlough County Antrim last night. Picture McAuley Multimedia

Police are appealing for witnesses after a male was doused with heating oil when three masked men entered his home in Antrim.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 7pm on the Whitehill Road.

The PSNI explained the victim was retrieving items from his roofspace when he noticed two masked men in the hallway of his property and another on the stairs.

“One of the men then demanded money from the victim,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“During this time heating oil was dispersed around the property and a vehicle which was parked outside and both were set alight.

“One of the suspects then threatened the victim before dousing his trousers with the accelerant.

“The suspects then made off in the direction of the Whitehill Road.”

One of the suspects is described as being over 6ft tall and of stocky build with green eyes.

The second suspect is described as being around 30-years-old and the third is described as around 5ft 8’’ tall and of a thin build.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, and in particular anyone who may have any dash-cam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1570 of 06/02/22,” added the PSNI.

Reports can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org