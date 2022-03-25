Antrim Road in north Belfast remains closed due to collapsed wall at Chinese takeaway

Emergency services at the scene of a building collapse on the Limestone road and Antrim Road, north Belfast on March 24th, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Antrim Road remains closed on Friday morning due to the sudden collapse of a gable wall at a Chinese takeaway.

Residents spoke of their shock after the gable wall of a the building crumbled on Thursday.

Emergency services including the PSNI, NIAS and NIFRS all attended the scene.

Providing an update, the PSNI has said the Antrim Road is still closed in both directions between Alexandra Park Avenue and the Cavehill Road and Limestone Road.

Traffic continues to be impacted and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Sniffer dogs were also deployed to the scene on Thursday over concerns that someone may have been trapped under the rubble, but were no reports of injuries.

Eugene Cassidy owns Cassidy’s Bar directly opposite the Chinese and said he was upstairs in the office at the time of the incident.

After hearing the collapse, he looked out his window to see the rubble across the road.

“I heard this noise and thought there was a crash at the traffic lights,” he said.

“When I looked out the window, I just seen all this rubble spreading out across the street, the whole side and back of the building just fell away, I couldn’t believe it.”

Describing it as “a miracle” that no one had been hurt, he added: “It’s a good thing it was that time of the day and there were no school kids about, anyone walking past would have been killed.

“And there isn’t usually anyone in that Chinese during the day, they are normally open during the evening, and no one was living upstairs thank God.”

“There’s always been that block of buildings and who knows what has happened, maybe subsidence in the ground, it was just a freak accident,” added Mr Cassidy.

Kevin Johnston is the co-owner of the Cryo Fitness Hub, located just a few doors up from where the wall collapsed.

“I was in the building when I heard this big thunderous noise, it actually sounded like a lorry driving past really fast, but when I walked outside I saw the rubble,” he said.

“Everyone was just so shocked but the emergency services were very quick to respond, they were there to seal off the road very quickly, within minutes.”

Newry man and volunteer search and rescue dog handler Michael McCamley was called to the scene with his Bodhi, a five-year-old golden Labrador. He was accompanied by fellow handlers Tom Monaghan and Trevor Hartley.

Bodhi is a specialist in collapsed structures and lowland searches.

“This was his first big search and he did fantastic,” Michael said. “He was able to go into the building and search it within minutes; if it was a human it would have taken hours and just wouldn’t have been safe.

“When he got into the building he picked up a bit of a scent to the rear of the property to emergency services had to go check it out.

“Thankfully there was no one trapped, the scent could have come from the emergency services themselves because there was so many people about, but it has to be acted upon. These dogs are vital to these types of searches to make sure all bases are covered.”