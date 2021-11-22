Antrim security alert declared an ‘elaborate hoax’

Police at ATO at the scene of a security alert in Meadow Lands, Antrim following the discovery of a suspicious object. The Niblock Road is closed at the junction with the Springfarm Road. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

A security alert in Antrim following the discovery of a suspicious object has been declared an elaborate hoax.

Police and Army Technical Officers had been called to the scene in the Meadow Lands area on Monday morning.

The Niblock Road in Antrim has now been reopened.

Inspector Porter said: "Just before 8.40am it was reported to police that a suspicious object was located in the area. The object, which has been declared as an elaborate hoax, has been taken away for further examination. Residents who were evacuated from their properties have now returned.”

Thanking the local community for their patience during the operation, he added that enquiries were ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation has been asked to call 101, quoting reference 323 of November 22.

A report can also be submitted using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form or alternatively by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.